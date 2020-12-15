AIP to Daehan Shipbuilding for Small LPG Carriers

DNV GL has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Daehan Shipbuilding (DHSC) for a new design of small-size LPG carriers in the range of 5,000-7,000 DWT.

The AIP handover ceremony took place recently at the DHSC headquarters in Mokpo. Dae-Seong Jeong, DHSC President & CEO, and Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager Korea & Japan at DNV GL - Maritime, attended the presentation.

Prior to the AIP, DHSC and DNV GL had teamed up in a joint development project (JDP) on small-size LPG carriers using LPG as dual fuel. While DHSC worked to develop new vessel designs, DNV GL reviewed both the basic and detailed designs in accordance with relevant rules and regulations, and provided technical advice and recommendations by their gas carrier experts to help enhance the design development.

“With the designs verified by DNV GL, we are now able to offer our expanded shipbuilding capabilities to the market. The vessels will be future-proof from an environmental perspective and meet the growing demand from shipowners for efficient small-scale LPG carriers,” said Mr Jeong of DHSC.



