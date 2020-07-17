Cruise Shipping's Return: Genting Cruise Lines Gears Up for July 26 Sailing

Genting Cruise Lines said it will be the first international cruise company to restart operations with the deployment of Dream Cruises’ Explorer Dream to Taiwan, where it will begin “Taiwan Island-Hopping” itineraries on July 26 2020.

Upon the ship’s arrival in Keelung on June 40, 2020, Explorer Dream underwent a thorough deep cleaning in accordance with EU standard, in addition to her crew immediately beginning amandatory 14-day quarantine on land.

Upon completion of quarantine on land, the crew of Explorer Dream tested negative for COVID-19 based on nucleic acid tests that are expensed by the cruise company. The crew returned on board where they will undergo an additional 7-day self-health monitoring period to complete their preventive period of 21 days of isolation in total, prior to the inaugural sailing of the island-hopping itinerary on July 26.

“We have been working tirelessly to prepare for the resumption of our cruise operations, and we have been exploring with local authorities the feasibility of hosting a medical professional aboard the ship to work as a consultant in collaboration with our two in-house professional doctors,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines said. “We have implemented the newly-added role of Infection Control Officer on board to ensure our extensive preventive measures are functioning smoothly in case of emergencies.” Prior to her inaugural sailing, Explorer Dream will participate in an outbreak simulation drill under the guidance of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control. Medical experts from the Taiwan Public Health Association will also consult on the drill with professional advice on the ship’s prevention and response plans to ensure the seamless execution of preventive measures both on board and on shore.

Genting Cruise Lines has also worked with DNV GL to adapt their health care “Certification in Infection Prevention (CIP) for the Marine industry (CIP-M); Explorer Dream is also the first cruise ship in the world to receive the CIP-M certification.

Additionally, the design of Explorer Dream allows for 100% external fresh air to be filtered and supplied to each passenger cabin as well as on board public areas ensuring a constant and healthy flow of fresh air throughout the vessels.

Two professional doctors, of which one will also serve as the new on board Infection Control Officer, will be available in the 24-hour medical center, where real time RT-PCR diagnostic rapid tests and nasal swab tests will be available. Isolation wards with negative room pressure are also available in the Medical Center and cabins can be converted into quarantine rooms if required.