Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 6, 2021

Crowley’s Skoglund to Lead Mergers and Acquisitions Team

Trish Skoglund (Photo: Crowley Maritime Corp.)

Crowley Maritime Corp. has appointed Trish Skoglund as corporate director of mergers and acquisitions, guiding strategic investments that create sustainable growth and accelerate the company’s competitive advantages.

In her newly created role, Skoglund will contribute to all aspects of strategic acquisitions, and she will collaborate with Crowley’s business units to identify growth opportunities that best maximize the company’s diverse capabilities and offerings, the company said. Skoglund will lead a team that builds and manages relationships with prospective acquisition partners to sustain a merger and acquisition pipeline for Crowley. Skoglund, who is based in Jacksonville, Fla., will report to Deepak Arora, vice president, Corporate Strategy.

Previously, Skoglund led sales and supplies services for Crowley Fuels, the company’s Alaska-based business unit. As a member of Fuels’ leadership team, Skoglund was responsible for business development for the transportation, distribution, and sales for Fuels’ full offerings serving residential, government and commercial customers in more than 280 communities.

Before joining Crowley, Skoglund worked for 12 years in the energy industry in Alaska and Texas, including on assignment at BP Wind. In addition, she developed and implemented strategic plans and analysis to improve business performance for other BP units.

She previously worked at an international hardwood lumber trader in the Mexico and Argentina markets. Skoglund earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Portland State University, and an MBA in global business from the University of Portland.

