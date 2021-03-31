28852 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Crowley Promotes Praskovich to VP of Sustainability

Alisa Praskovich (Photo: Crowley)

Crowley Maritime Corporation has promoted Alisa Praskovich to vice president of sustainability to orchestrate Crowley’s environmental, social responsibility and governance (ESG) activities. Based in Jacksonville, Fla., she reports to chief operating officer Ray Fitzgerald.

Sustainability responsibilities under Praskovich include supporting Crowley’s continuing commitment to cleaner, environmentally friendly technologies and operations, such as the company’s New Energy Division, which offers maritime and engineering services to the emerging offshore wind energy sector and liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. As part of her responsibilities, Praskovich will lead Crowley’s new dedicated Sustainability team, which includes Corporate Sustainability Director Nico De Golia, and Preethi Poola, senior administrator. She will also lead safety, operational resilience and operational excellence, all of which are integral parts of the company’s broader sustainability program.

“The customers and communities we serve count on Crowley to provide innovative solutions that lead to a sustainable future, including environmental stewardship, an inclusive culture that promotes equity, and governance that supports integrity, high performance and safety through social responsibility,” Praskovich said.

Praskovich, who for the past year has served as senior director for safety, quality and sustainability, joined Crowley in 2016 as a manager of operations integrity. She completed a 20-year U.S. Coast Guard career – predominately in maritime safety – and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Eckerd College, as well as a master’s degree in marine affairs from the University of Washington. Praskovich also has an executive leadership development certificate from the University of North Florida.

