Crowley Awards Scholarships to USMMA Students

December 30, 2024

Pictured (left to right): John Berry, Crowley Wind Services; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy cadets Elizabeth Kay, Gianna Russo, Draygan Colonese, Charles Lausten; Joe St. Pierre, Crowley Wind Services (c) Crowley
Four students from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) – Draygan Colonese, Elizabeth Kay, Charles Lausten and Gianna Russo – have been awarded Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships in recognition of their success and commitment to careers in the maritime industry.

They were selected based on their academic achievements and performance during the cadet training periods aboard Crowley-operated or -managed vessels.

Colonese, a senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is pursuing a degree in maritime logistics and security. He served on multiple Crowley vessels, including the tanker Empire State for 105 days and the container ship Potomac Express for 104 days. Colonsese has earned academic Gold Stars for every trimester at King’s Point for maintaining a GPA of over 3.5. He plans to sail commercially after graduation.

Kay is a senior studying maritime logistics and security and is from Charleston, West Virginia. She served 110 days on the Crowley-managed tanker Empire State, a Military Sealift Command-chartered vessel. She is a captain of the women’s volleyball team and was recently selected to be the Third Company Commander at King’s Point. Kay plans to continue her maritime career sailing as a licensed mariner and fulfill her commitment to the U.S. Navy Reserve upon graduation.

Lausten, a senior from Ashburn, Virginia, is pursuing a degree in marine engineering and shipyard management. He has sailed on two Crowley-managed vessels - the tanker Stena Impeccable and container ship Missouri Express - and completed an internship at the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is a captain of the Kings Point wrestling team and an active member of the Catholic Newman Club. Upon graduation, Lausten plans to serve as mariner.

Russo is a senior from Sparta, North Carolina, pursuing a degree in marine engineering. Russo served on multiple Crowley vessels, including the tanker Stena Polaris, container ship Missouri Express and combination container/roll on-roll off ship Taino. In addition to her studies, Russo is a women’s lacrosse team captain and raises puppies for the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind.

The scholarship, established in 1994 by CEO and Chairman Thomas B. Crowley Jr. to honor his father’s leadership in the maritime industry, is awarded annually. Since 1984, Crowley has contributed over $3 million in scholarships to support more than 1,000 students at maritime academies and select schools across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Central America.

