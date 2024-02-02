Subscribe
Search

Red Sea Crisis Expected to Increase US Port Congestion

February 2, 2024

© sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock
© sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

U.S. shipping industry stakeholders told the Transportation Department they "expected increased congestion at some U.S. container ports in the next four to six weeks as shippers re-route cargo to avoid the Red Sea," the department said on Friday.

The stakeholders shared their concerns during a call with the department's Office of Multimodal Freight on Thursday, the department said. The call focused on supply chain issues stemming from the situation in the Red Sea, where attacks by Yemen's Houthis have disrupted shipping.


(Reuters - Reporting by Rami Ayyub and David Shepardson)

Ports North America Cargo Americas

Related Logistics News

The Port of Brunswick handled more than three quarters of a million vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment in Calendar Year 2023. (Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Port of Brunswick Handled Record Auto Volumes in 2023
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Set to Open New Waterfront Park
Charles van der Steene (Photo: Maersk)

Maersk Names Charles van der Steene President for North...
Glenn Wiltshire (Photo: Port Everglades)

Wiltshire Named Acting Director of Port Everglades
© Sundry Photography / Adobe Stock

Dole Expands Shipments to Port Wilmington
Source: Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Finishes 2023 with Strong Growth

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Logistics News

Red Sea Crisis Expected to Increase US Port Congestion

Red Sea Crisis Expected to Increase US Port Congestion

Sanmar Delivers Tug to Turkey's Mersin International Port

Sanmar Delivers Tug to Turkey's Mersin International Port

ESL Revamps GALEX Service, Launches New Services

ESL Revamps GALEX Service, Launches New Services

ONE Trials Dual-Temperature, Controlled-Atmosphere Container

ONE Trials Dual-Temperature, Controlled-Atmosphere Container

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News