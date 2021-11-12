28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, November 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 12, 2021

IMO Creates International Day for Women in Maritime

© Nopphon / Adobe Stock

© Nopphon / Adobe Stock

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, meeting from November 8-12, established an International Day for Women in Maritime, to be observed on May 18 every year.

Once adopted by the IMO Assembly in December 2021, the observance will celebrate women in the industry, promote the recruitment, retention and sustained employment of women in the maritime sector, raise the profile of women in maritime, strengthen IMO's commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equality) and support work to address the current gender imbalance in maritime.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said, "I welcome the Council's adoption of this proposal. Not only does it further efforts to achieve SDG 5 on gender equality, but it is a perfect follow-on action to the IMO Assembly's resolution and call to achieve a barrier-free environment for women, so that all women can participate fully, safely and without hindrance in the activities of the maritime community, including seafaring and shipbuilding."

The proposal to establish an International Day for Women in Maritime was first addressed by IMO's Technical Cooperation Committee (TCC) in September 2021 following the momentum of the World Maritime Theme in 2019 "Empowering women in the maritime community." The proposal received wide support from the Committee in forwarding the proposal to the Council.

Related News

(Photo: Port Corpus Christi)

Port of Corpus Christi Opens New Executive Administration Building

 Susan Ludwig, President, Coast Guard Foundation. Photo courtesy CGF

Interview: Five Minutes with Susan Ludwig, President, Coast Guard Foundation

 The certificate was delivered to the Vice President of SHI, Hyun Joe Kim, by the Chief Country Executive of BV Korea, Christophe Capitant, at a ceremony on SHI R&D Centre in Daejeon, Republic of Korea. Image courtesy BV

SHI SVESSEL "Smart Ship" Design gets BV Cyber Secure AIP

 © Roman Babakin / Adobe Stock

US FTC to Consider Study on Supply Chain Concerns

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Sales Manager

● Hiram, Ohio, United States

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

PCMS Tile Installer

● Norfolk, VA

EXXONMOBIL Petroleum Corporation Cyprus

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

NAVAL ARCHITECT

● MOD Bristol Abbey Wood
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int