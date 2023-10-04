Subscribe
Search

New Cranes and Deeper Draft Boost Efficiency at APM Terminals Liberia

October 4, 2023

Source: APM Terminals
Source: APM Terminals

APM Terminals Liberia has commissioned two, Liebherr 600 mobile harbour cranes.

The recently completed dredging of the Freeport of Monrovia, which has increased the draft to 12.5 metres, paves the way for larger and more economical gearless vessels.

This latest US$15 million investment will greatly enhance the productivity of the port and reduce vessel waiting time for shipping lines, which will translate to reduction of prices in the market for goods imported into Liberia, a direct boost for the economy, says APM.

Through its strong partnership the National Port Authority (NPA), Liberian Maritime Authority (LiMA) and the Government of Liberia (GOL), together with regulatory stakeholders, APM Terminals Liberia remains dedicated to transforming the Freeport of Monrovia into an economically viable gateway to the Mano River Union basin.

Diana Nebo, Managing Director, NPA, highlighted the importance of the equipment and partnership: "We are invested in deepening our long-term and collaborative partnership with APM Terminals Liberia," she said. "This new equipment will significantly enhance productivity and certainly help in our ambitious drive to reaffirm the Free Port of Monrovia’s position as the gateway to the economy of Liberia and the Mano River Union."

Ports Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

© Daniel / Adobe Stock

Konecranes to Supply 8 RTG Cranes for New Terminal in...
© Christian / Adobe Stock

Port of Oakland Publishes Draft EIR for Proposed Turning...
Source: Ports of Indiana

MARAD Awards $2.25 Million to Ports of Indiana-Mount...

Port Houston Orders Five More Konecranes RTGs
Credit: DP World

Vancouver RTG Crane to be Powered by Fuel Cell
(Photo: State Emergency Service Of Ukraine)

Ukraine Reports Danube Port Damage After Latest Russian...

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Sponsored

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

New Cranes and Deeper Draft Boost Efficiency at APM Terminals Liberia

New Cranes and Deeper Draft Boost Efficiency at APM Terminals Liberia

Port of Los Angeles Names Deputy Executive Director of Development

Port of Los Angeles Names Deputy Executive Director of Development

Rio Brasil Terminal Welcomes COSCO’s ESE2 Service

Rio Brasil Terminal Welcomes COSCO’s ESE2 Service

ECOsubsea raises $12m

ECOsubsea raises $12m

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News