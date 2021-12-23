28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, December 23, 2021

December 23, 2021

LI Council of the Navy League Recognizes Three WWII Veterans

  • Victor Nelson. Photo Credit Wes Steinberg
  • Bill Evanzia. Photo Credit Progressive Marketing Group
  • Jules Steinhauer. Photo Credit Wes Steinberg
Members of "The Greatest Generation" honored  for Valiant U.S. Military Service by the Long Island Council of the U.S. Navy League

The Long Island Council of the Navy League of the United States earlier this year held a World War II Veterans Recognition Event in conjunction with Veteran’s Day. The event honored the heroic service efforts of three Long Island World War II veterans during their service in the United States military: 

  • Lieutenant Commander Jules V. Steinhauer of Farmingdale, NY, 
  • Radio Technician 1st Class Victor Nelson of Bethpage, NY, and 
  • William J. Evanzia of Westbury, NY, Communications Officer, Radar-Man 2nd Class, RD2, who was honored posthumously. 

In honor of their bravery and service, the Long Island Council of the Navy League of the United States presented to Steinhauer, Nelson and the family of late Evanzia special awards that stated, “Thank You For Your Service To Our Country and Your Commitment To Our Community.”

Long Island Council of the Navy League of the United States President Roger Noakes of South Setauket, NY commented, “The Navy League motto is ‘Citizens in Support of Sea Services’ and our Long Island Council focuses on activities that support, encourage and honor members in our community. We are extremely pleased to recognize three veterans who served our nation during World War II, Lieutenant Commander Steinhauer, Radio Technician 1st Class Nelson and late Communications Officer, Radar-Man 2nd Class, RD2 Evanzia.”

In thanking the veterans for their service to the United States of America, President Noakes quoted General George S. Patton who said “Wars are fought with weapons, but they are won by men. It is the spirit of men who follow and of the man who leads, that gains the victory”.

Invocation was provided by Long Island Council of the Navy League of the United States Vice President and Chaplain, Reverend Owen W. Watford of Hempstead, NY. Additional remarks were contributed by active military members Naval Operational Support Center (NOSC) Commanding Officer, Commander Creighton Ho along with U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lieutenant Owen VanWyck.

The Long Island Council of the Navy League of the United States provides important regular support. This includes assisting members of the US Naval Sea Cadet units ages 13 through 18, outstanding American men and women veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project and the Warriors to Work Program, as well as members of the Voyages of Discovery Group.

This Long Island World War II Veterans Recognition event, held at Villa Olivetti in St. James, NY, brought together some fifty veterans, defense contractors, and Navy League supporters.

