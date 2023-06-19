Subscribe
Search

Cosco Finalizes Hamburg Port Investment

June 19, 2023

Copyright AdobeStock/nmann77
Copyright AdobeStock/nmann77

HHLA and Chinese shipping firm Cosco finalized an agreement allowing the Chinese shipping firm to take a 24.99% stake in one of HHLA's three terminals in the Hamburg port, the German logistics firm said on Monday.

HHLA said in a statement that the approval process by the German government had been completed. Chancellor Olaf Scholz in October had pushed through a decision to let Cosco buy a 24.9% stake in the terminal - less than an initially planned 35% stake. 

The decision prompted protests within Germany's government coalition and from abroad over concerns about increasing Chinese influence.

Source: Reuters - Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray

Ports China Investment Hamburg

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Peel Ports Group)

Peel Ports Building New Warehouse Facility at Port of...
(Image: Maersk)

Methanol Bunkering Gaining Interest Among Global Players
© 2ragon / Adobe Stock

Jobs at Stake as California Port Terminal Upgrades to...
Source: ICTSI

ICTSI Breaks Ground on New Berth at Manila International...
(Photo: Port of London Authority)

Port of London Launches Fully-electric Survey Vessel
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Shell Cuts Oil Imports at Singapore Refinery Amid Mooring...

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

Video

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Logistics News

Study: Canada Would Benefit from Green Shipping Corridors

Study: Canada Would Benefit from Green Shipping Corridors

Doyle Returns to Lead Dredging Contractors of America

Doyle Returns to Lead Dredging Contractors of America

If Grain Deal Ends, UN Pledge on Russian Exports Will Go On - Russian Official

If Grain Deal Ends, UN Pledge on Russian Exports Will Go On - Russian Official

Change of Command at USCG R&D Center

Change of Command at USCG R&D Center

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News