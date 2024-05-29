Copenhagen Malmö Port Adds New Straddle Carriers

This week, Konecranes officially handed over eight hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers to Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP). These straddle carriers were ordered in Q2 2023 and are intended for the new container terminal in Copenhagen. The parts were delivered to CMP in Q4 last year and have been assembled and extensively tested on-site at the current container terminal.

Next year, the current container terminal will be relocated a few kilometers to a new and better location in Ydre Nordhavn. By & Havn, one of CMP’s owners, is the developer of the container terminal, while CMP is responsible for the equipment and for operating the terminal. The new terminal will play a crucial role in regional development, supplying the growing Copenhagen capital area and the rest of Zealand with goods and commodities and catering to the export needs of businesses in the region.

Having reduced fossil CO2 emissions by 68% since 2020, CMP is on its way to providing fossil-free container goods handling. Konecranes is helping with this process.

“The new straddle carriers represent a significant step toward CMP’s goal to achieve climate neutrality in our operations by 2025. These machines run on fossil-free hydrotreated vegetable oil 100 biodiesel instead of fossil diesel and utilize modern hybrid electric technology, consuming significantly less fuel than previous equipment. With these new machines, efficiency and productivity will improve, meeting our customers’ demands,” said Povl Dolleris Røjkjær Ungar, COO of Copenhagen Malmö Port.

The new straddle carriers can lift containers 1-over-3, unlike the ones currently used at the existing terminal, which lift 1-over-2. This means that more containers can be stored in the same space.

Hubert Foltys, Head of Konecranes Straddle Carrier business, said, “CMP has set the bar very high in terms of energy consumption and emissions. Konecranes was able to meet and in some respects even exceed their requirements with these straddle carriers.”

In the beginning of 2025 Konecranes will also deliver two electric Ship-to-Shore cranes to CMP for the new terminal.