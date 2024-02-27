Constucution Starts on 10 Incat Crowther Ferries for Majestic Fleet

Singapore’s Majestic Fast Ferry Pte Ltd has commissioned Incat Crowther to design a new second generation 39-m passenger ferry as the basis of its future fleet. Incat Crowther’s range with PT Cahaya Samudra covers four vessels lengths; 29-, 32-, 39- and 42-m.

Eleven of Majestic’s first-generation Incat Crowther / PT Cahaya Samudra vessels have been sold to operators in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the South Pacific and have been replaced in service by second generation vessels.

The order brings the number of second generation Incat Crowther designed and PT Cahaya Samudra built 39-m vessels to 13, and comes in addition to three second generation 42-m vessels launched less than 12 months ago.

Once the new fleet of second generation 39-m passenger ferries is finalized, there will be over 40 vessels designed and delivered by Incat Crowther and PT Cahaya Samudra in service worldwide.

The second generation 39-m vessels can transport up to 312 passengers at a speed of 32 knots.

“With over forty first or second generation Incat Crowther passenger ferries now either under construction or in operation around the world, this range of Incat Crowther passenger ferry has proven operational capabilities and longevity for operators,” said Incat Crowther CEO Brett Crowther.





SPECIFICATIONS – INCAT CROWTHER 39

