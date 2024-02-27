Subscribe
Search

Constucution Starts on 10 Incat Crowther Ferries for Majestic Fleet

February 27, 2024

Image © Incat Crowther
Image © Incat Crowther
Image © Incat Crowther
Image © Incat Crowther

Singapore’s Majestic Fast Ferry Pte Ltd has commissioned Incat Crowther to design a new second generation 39-m passenger ferry as the basis of its future fleet. Incat Crowther’s range with PT Cahaya Samudra covers four vessels lengths; 29-, 32-, 39- and 42-m. 

Eleven of Majestic’s first-generation Incat Crowther / PT Cahaya Samudra vessels have been sold to operators in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the South Pacific and have been replaced in service by second generation vessels.

The order brings the number of second generation Incat Crowther designed and PT Cahaya Samudra built 39-m vessels to 13, and comes in addition to three second generation 42-m vessels launched less than 12 months ago.

Once the new fleet of second generation 39-m passenger ferries is finalized, there will be over 40 vessels designed and delivered by Incat Crowther and PT Cahaya Samudra in service worldwide.

The second generation 39-m vessels can transport up to 312 passengers at a speed of 32 knots.

“With over forty first or second generation Incat Crowther passenger ferries now either under construction or in operation around the world, this range of Incat Crowther passenger ferry has proven operational capabilities and longevity for operators,” said Incat Crowther CEO Brett Crowther.


SPECIFICATIONS – INCAT CROWTHER 39

  • Length Overall  |  127’ 11” / 39.0m
  • Length Waterline  |  126’ 11” / 38.7m
  • Beam Overall  |  32’ 9” / 10.0m
  • Draft (hull)  |  3’ 9” / 1.16m
  • Depth  |  10’ 8” / 3.25m
  • Construction  |  Marine grade aluminium
  • Fuel Oil  |  2 642 gallons / 10 000 litres
  • Fresh Water  |  1 057 gallons / 4 000 litres
  • Sewage  |  264 gallons / 1 000 litres
  • Passenges  |  312
  • Crew  |  8
  • Speed (Service)  |  28 knots
  • Speed (Max)  |  32 knots
  • Main Engines  |  2 x MTU 16V2000 M72
  • Power  |  2 x 1930hp @ 2250rpm
  • Propulsion  |  2 x FP Propellors
  • Generators  |  2 x Perkins 6TWGM
  • Flag  |  Singapore
  • Class / Survey  |  BV 1 + Hull + Mach Passenger Vessel Coastal Waters
Technology Contracts Shipbuilding Ferries Ferries Ship Design Naval Architect

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Orders Four More Dual-Fuel Carrier...
Image courtesy ZIM

ZIM Names Trio of LNG Containerships
© Brian E Kushner / Adobe Stock

Biden Executive Order Targets Cybersecurity at US Ports
(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with APM Terminals at the Port...
It almost boggles the mind that the success of the ISO container is effectively based on only one standard: 8 feet wide. The 8 foot standard (basically railroad car and truck widths, which are mythically reported to be related to the width of two horse’s asses) Copyright Jim Mills/AdobeStock

Let’s Set Some Standards for Micro Cargo
Wabtec power being installed at Philly Shipyard on the NSMV number one, Empire State. Photo courtesy Philly Shipyard

Marine Power R&D Insights: Matt Hart, Wabtec Corporation

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

CMA CGM, COSCO, Evergreen and OOCL Extend OCEAN Alliance to 2032

CMA CGM, COSCO, Evergreen and OOCL Extend OCEAN Alliance to 2032

Hamburg Port's Cargo Traffic Down 6.9%, 2024 Forecast Tricky

Hamburg Port's Cargo Traffic Down 6.9%, 2024 Forecast Tricky

GAO: Coast Guard Should Address Workforce Recruitment and Retention Challenges

GAO: Coast Guard Should Address Workforce Recruitment and Retention Challenges

Congo’s First LNG Cargo to Set Sail in Coming Days

Congo’s First LNG Cargo to Set Sail in Coming Days

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News