Congressman Tom Suozzi Delivers Keynote at 2026 Webb Institute Graduation

Webb Institute celebrated the Commencement of its newest class of naval architects and marine engineers, sending another group of exceptional graduates into the maritime and defense industries that depend on them. U.S. Representative Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) delivered the keynote address on the terrace behind Stevenson Taylor Hall and received an Honorary Doctorate from the college.

Born and raised in Glen Cove, Rep. Suozzi has deep roots in the community Webb has called home for decades. He began his career in public service as the city's mayor from 1994 to 2001, served as Nassau County Executive from 2002 to 2009, and has represented New York's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives across multiple terms beginning in 2017. A graduate of Chaminade High School and Boston College, with a law degree from Fordham University, he has long-standing ties to the Webb community and currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.

During his address, he emphasized the critical role Webb graduates play in bolstering national infrastructure and maritime security.

"As someone who grew up right here in Glen Cove, it's a privilege to stand with Webb's graduates today. Some of you will design ships that will sail every ocean on Earth and build navy vessels that will protect our country. Some of you will join the Navy, and I’m proud to see that one of you is doing it in uniform. The education you receive here will take you anywhere, and as Webb likes to say, if you can build a ship, you can build anything. And we need you to build – to build a great country and a better world because you’re the best and brightest. And, we need you more than ever to build great things like your nation," stated Rep. Suozzi.

Highlighting the importance of shipbuilding to America’s defense, the ceremony included the commissioning of a graduating senior as an Ensign in the United States Navy. This was the first commissioning held within Webb's commencement exercises in over half a century, featuring the first flyover in Webb’s history as the graduates arrived.

Vice Admiral Paul Sullivan, USN (Ret.), a member of Webb's Board of Trustees, administered the Oath of Office, followed by the traditional pinning of shoulder boards, donning the officer's cover, and a time-honored first salute to U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Army representatives.