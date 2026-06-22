DP World Cochin Sees Highest Monthly Throughput in May

DP World Cochin’s International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) achieved its highest monthly throughput in May 2026 for CY2026, handling 77,637 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The milestone reflects the terminal’s growing role in facilitating trade flows and its ability to efficiently manage rising cargo volumes amid evolving market dynamics.

On a year-to-date basis through May 2026, terminal volumes grew by 4% compared with the corresponding period last year despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Origin-destination cargo volumes remained broadly stable. Growth was supported by higher transshipment volumes, including cargo diverted from other ports, helping drive record monthly throughput and a record transshipment volume of 28,000 TEUs in May.

During the month, DP World Cochin successfully handled additional 17 vessel calls, managing increased cargo volumes efficiently and maintaining smooth operations throughout. This highlights the terminal’s strong performance and ability to handle higher demand seamlessly.

DP World Cochin has continued to invest in strengthening its infrastructure and operational capabilities to support growing trade volumes. The terminal enhanced its power infrastructure from 3 MVA to 5 MVA, ensuring uninterrupted operations during peak demand periods. In addition, the complete electrification of yard equipment has significantly reduced emissions from cargo handling activities, supporting customers’ sustainability goals while enhancing operational efficiency.

Strategically located along major international shipping routes, DP World Cochin offers direct connectivity to key global markets and serves as a critical coastal gateway linking ports across India, from Gujarat to Kolkata. The terminal also plays an important role in facilitating cargo movement between India’s east and west coasts.

Further enhancing the region’s trade ecosystem, DP World has developed Kerala’s first Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) at Cochin - the only such facility in India co-located within a major port. The FTWZ continues to support EXIM trade by enabling efficient cargo consolidation, storage and distribution, while contributing to regional economic growth.