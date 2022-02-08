28949 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 8, 2022

Concordia Explores Converting Tankers to Container Carriers

P-MAX vessel Stena Polaris. Photo: Michael Cooper

P-MAX vessel Stena Polaris. Photo: Michael Cooper

As the tanker market languishes and the containershipping sector drives full speed ahead, Concordia Maritime announced it has embarked on a technical design study on the feasibility of converting several of its tankers to container carriers.

Concordia Maritime launched the study together with Stena Teknik and a German consulting company specializing in ship design. The aim is to investigate the feasibility of converting and adapting a P-MAX vessel for container transportation. The assignment also includes preparation for “basic design” class approval.

According to initial assessments, the P-MAX vessels’ two engines, with full redundancy, and other dimensions make them possible to convert to container vessels with a capacity of approximately 2,100 TEU. 

In making the announcement, the company was quick to stress that there are a number of technical and market challenges to overcome, with the design study expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2022.

If the result is positive – it will be followed by discussions with shipyards and possible charterers to explore interest, with early estimates pointing to a full conversion expected to take approximately 3–5 months.

Concordia Maritime owns a total of 9 P-MAX vessels.

Related News

(Photo: Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville)

New Terminal Operator at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville

Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Raises $1B Before Market Debut

 Heather Stebbings (Photo: PNWA)

Pacific Northwest Waterways Association Names Stebbings Executive Director

 © Stephen Coburn / Adobe Stock

Work Starts on WRDA 2022

 Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Advanced Gas Endorsed 4th Engineers

● N/A

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Boat Captain for fishing boat

● San Francisco, Quezon, Philippines
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int