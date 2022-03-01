28951 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 1, 2022

Combi Lift Sets Up US Branch in Houston

Grant Wattman (Photo: Combi Lift)

German heavy lift and project logistics company Combi Lift said  its expanding its business into the Americas through the opening of a new office in Houston. 

“Houston is the perfect location in the U.S.A. It is one of the main project capitals in the world,” explained Klaus Hilpert, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Combi Lift. “Solutions are becoming more complex and project risk profiles are increasing. Clients are looking for trusted and globally connected partners who can leverage their assets and drive risk sharing throughout project delivery. For all of these reasons, opening the Houston office was therefore the logical next step for us.”

The new branch is headed by Grant Wattman, president and managing director of Combi Lift Americas LLC. “Grant brings life-long industry experience in leadership roles, defining and implementing strategic plans, driving growth, operational excellence and building a strong financial portfolio,” Hilpert said. “I am extremely pleased that Grant is part of our team. He is a one of the industry heavyweights. Together, we will set new standards in the project logistics industry.”

Wattman said, “I am excited to be joining Combi Lift at a unique time for the global supply chain. Combi Lift provides subject matter expertise and assets, and is a member of the Harren & Partner Group, which also owns SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine. The market is looking to those companies that will stand up and take a fresh approach to project cost, risk and predictability. The strength of the Combi Lift portfolio positions itself strongly for this new paradigm.”

