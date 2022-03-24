28956 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 24, 2022

Coast Guard Receives Proposal for Bridge Project Over Port of Portland

© Harold Stiver / Adobe Stock

© Harold Stiver / Adobe Stock

The Commander of the 13th Coast Guard District has received a request for a preliminary navigation clearance determination (PNCD) from the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program, aka Portland, Ore., to Vancouver, Wash., I-5 twin bridge (LLNR 11258).

A PNCD is a first step in the U.S. Coast Guard Bridge permitting process. At the request of the Coast Guard the IBR team has prepared a navigation impact report (NIR) for the proposed new IBR Bridge. Based off an analysis of the NIR and Public Comments the Coast Guard will prepare a PNCD.

This Public Notice is soliciting for comments exclusively related to navigation. Maritime transportation system stakeholders (vessels and facilities) are highly encouraged to carefully review this notice and provide comments with regard to the proposed bridge’s ability to meet the needs of navigation to include mariner requirements for horizontal navigation clearances and vertical navigation clearances to include air draft and air gap requirements.

The Coast Guard said it is particularly interested in receiving comments from maritime stakeholders with current and or future vertical navigation clearance requirements of greater than 116 feet (air draft and air gap).

Public Notice 02-22 is available at https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D13BN. Comments will be received for the record at the office of: Commander (dpw), 13th District, 915 2nd Ave, Rm 3510, Seattle, WA or via email at D13-SMB-D13-BRIDGES@uscg.mil Comments should be sent to arrive on or before April 25, 2022.

Related News

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 (Image: Foss)

Foss to Develop Offshore Wind Terminal in New Bedford

 Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

 © Pixavril / Adobe Stock

P&O Ferries Sacks 800 Staff, Threatening Union Standoff

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS ENGINEER

● N/A

Steward(ess)

● N/A

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

MSC Cruises Job Offer YOUR C.V. IS NEEDED BY OUR COMPANY

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int