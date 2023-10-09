Subscribe
TT Club Appoints Regional General Manager for APAC

October 9, 2023

Kamel Tlili (Photo: TT Club)
Kamel Tlili takes up the role of Regional General Manager Asia-Pacific for international freight and logistics insurer, TT Club based in its Singapore office.

Tlili joins TT after a period of six years leading British Marine’s P&I Underwriting Division in Asia at QBE. He previously spent a total of 14 years at TT’s sister mutual, UK P&I both as an Underwriting Director and Claims Director. He also has seagoing experience at the start of his career after taking a Master’s Degree in Maritime Law at Aix-Marseille University.

Kevin King, TT’s deputy CEO said, “We are excited to have Kamel join TT with his wealth of marine insurance experience and extensive contacts in the Asia Pacific markets. Kamel is leading a highly experienced, first-class team of underwriting and claims executives and will look to build upon the success the region has had in building and servicing its membership.”

UK P&I Club, also managed by Thomas Miller, has recently announced the appointment of Peter Jones to its newly created role of Underwriting Director in the region.

Insurance Cargo

