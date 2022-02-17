28950 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 17, 2022

ClassNK Supports Ship Finance for Decarbonization with CO2 Emissions Calculations

ClassNK will calculate the CO2 emissions from the ships to be financed under the Sustainability-Linked Loan provided by ORIX Corporation (ORIX). The ship finance agreement signed between ORIX and a shipowner in Hong Kong is a sustainability-linked loan. A standard value is set for the annual CO2 emissions of the vessels to be financed, and if the annual CO2 emissions of the vessels after the loan has been granted is below the standard value, a preferential interest rate is given for the following year. ClassNK will calculate the CO2 emissions of the vessels to ensure objectivity and fairness of the loan framework.

