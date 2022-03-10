ClassNK Inks MOU with PowerX on Power ARK Project

ClassNK signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PowerX, Inc. (PowerX) for a collaboration on the development of the Power Transfer Vessel (Power ARK).

PowerX is carrying out a project of the first model of the Power ARK series, which is designed for transferring renewable energy in Japanʼs coastal waters, and this project is in the design and development stage towards a demonstration experiment and full-scale operation in 2025.

The first model of the Power ARK series, “Power ARK 100” is a 100TEU container ship specially designed for transferring renewable energy in Japanʼs coastal waters. Upon its completion in 2025, Power ARK 100 will carry 100 grid batteries, hence 200MWh of power. The vessel will be designed to travel up to 300km when running only on electricity and will be able to unlock long-distance, intercontinental clean power transmission when it is powered by both electricity and sustainable biodiesel fuels

“PowerX is now moving full steam ahead with the Power Transfer Vessel project with the goal of delivering the first ship by 2025," said PowerX CEO & Representative Director Masahiro Ito. "As the world strides towards decarbonization, PowerX will continue to refine the Power Transfer Vessel, and eventually achieve its full-scale operation in Japan and overseas."

Under this MOU, ClassNK collaborates on the project through the provision of expertise in design of hull structure and installation, safety management systems, and software. Together PowerX and ClassNK will cooperate with the aim of encouraging innovation in the maritime industry as well as accelerating decarbonization.

PowerX and ClassNK have agreed to collaborate on investigation of:

Evaluating the Power Ark concept and relevant standards

Defining relevant standards for safety verification and certifications

Defining the validation methodology for Power Ark’s battery system

Assessing the Power Ark’s system design and battery safety

Assessing the overall safety of the Power Ark





Power ARK 100 Main Particulars

LOA: 100.5 m

Width: 21.9 m

Draft: 5 m

DWT 2,200t

Range 100-300km (When running purely on electricity）

Speed Cruise: 7 knots, Max: 14 knots

Power Capacity 222MWh

Navigation and Sensors Sonar, Lidar, AIS, Radar, Weather sensors, Autonomous navigation software and

sensing equipment

Navigation GNSS-GPS, INS, FOG/ARHS, PPU, Collision avoidance systems