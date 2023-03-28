ClassNK Grants "Innovation Endorsement" to Yusen Logistics

ClassNK granted the Class C Innovation Endorsement Provider Certification to Yusen Logistics.

ClassNK offers its third-party Innovation Endorsement "Provider Certification", which supports innovative initiatives, to companies and organizations. As companies pursue ESG-oriented management and SDGs, ClassNK conducts third-party certification on the initiatives to transform their own business methods and organizations to establish a sustainable and competitive business.

There are three categories of certification available to companies according to their innovation activity stage:

Class C (Concept: Organizational policy and system in place for innovation)

Class D (Development: Specific innovation activities being carried out)

Class S (Sustainable Implementation: Sustainable innovation with results implemented in the business)

Yusen Logistics has set a group goal of achieving net-zero emissions for all services by 2050 to realize sustainable growth and development for all stakeholders. As an interim goal, it aims to start providing net-zero emission services by 2030, which covers the entire supply chain of customers including logistics by building solutions using digital technology.

The company has established the “Corporate Sustainability Group” to comprehensively consider and visualize the best balance between the logistics business and social issues faced by customers and provide optimal solutions.

ClassNK carried out the review focusing on their policy, planning, and organization to achieve sustainable growth of their group and stakeholders, then issued the Class C Innovation Endorsement Certificate for Providers as their organizational structure was found to meet the requirements of the Class C stage.