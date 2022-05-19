ClassNK Certifies NAPA Fleet Optimization Solutions

ClassNK certified NAPA Fleet Intelligence and NAPA Performance Monitoring and Optimization, developed by NAPA, as its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions, after the solutions demonstrated support for saving fuel and optimizing voyages for Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun. Following the certification, the society has upgraded notations for all the Nissen Kaiun vessels in its fleet using the solutions.

NAPA Fleet Intelligence is a cloud-based solution that combines actual online data on board and weather data with NAPA’s 3D model database to assess and optimize performance, to advise any vessel, from a browser. NAPA Performance Monitoring and Optimization applies the same big data expertise to analyze vessel performance and optimize routing, but also factors in data from shipboard hardware on vessel operations for a more accurate picture of performance. Nissen Kaiun has been using NAPA’s solutions and has provided feedback and ideas for further improvement.

ClassNK has conducted a careful examination on NAPA Fleet Intelligence and NAPA Performance Monitoring and Optimization, resulting in the Innovation Endorsement certification. Following the certification, ClassNK received the application from the shipowner, and has added its Digital Smart Ship notations (DSS(EE2) to class certificates of all the ships using the solutions for the first time in the ClassNK register, which indicate the highest level of ship performance evaluation in its current framework.