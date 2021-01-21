28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 21, 2021

China Low-Sulphur Marine Fuel Exports Hit New Heights

© aapsky/AdobeStock

© aapsky/AdobeStock

China's exports of clean marine fuels rose in December to a record since shipments began a year ago, taking 2020 exports of the ship fuel to 15.45
million tonnes, customs data showed on January 20, 2021.

Chinese oil refineries began exporting very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) in January to comply with emission rules set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), after Beijing granted tax incentives to boost production and help create a regional bunkering hub. 

In December, exports of VLSFO, with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, were 2.47 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, nearly double the volume in November.

Fuel oil imports into bonded storage, which includes both high-sulphur and low-sulphur materials, were 1.03 million tonnes in December, steady to November, and annual imports totalled 11.48 million tonnes.

China has 16 licensed firms supplying bonded marine fuel along its coast, including about a dozen based in the eastern port of Zhoushan, the country's top bunkering centre. Despite a surge in domestic production, companies maintained imports of less expensive low-sulphur cargoes from Singapore for re-export.

In late December, China issued 5 million tonnes of clean marine fuel export quotas in the first release for 2021 to five companies, including private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp.

The table shows China's fuel oil exports in metric tonnes. The exports section largely captures the VLSFO bunkering sales along its coast.      


Exports    Monthly total     Year to date

Jan-Feb    1,560,681            1,560,681
Mar           1,068,789            2,629,470
Apr            1,433,185            4,062,655
May           1,143,929            5,196,914
June          1,264,909            6,461,687
July            1,179,766            7,641,453
Aug            1,621,449            9,262,902
Sept           1,266,796           10,529,698
Oct             1,223,311           11,753,009
Nov            1,261,832           13,014,841
Dec            2,473,000           15,449,200


(Source: Reuters)

Related News

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

DecarbonICE Project for Green Shipping

Drew Marine Begins Distribution Deal with ExxonMobil

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of PAO Sovcomflot at the signing. Photo courtesy Sovcomflot.

Sovcomflot, Total Ink Timecharter Deal on LNG Transport

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int