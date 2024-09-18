Chemical Companies Kick Off Water Reuse Project at the Port of Antwerp

This month, the CHERISH2O (CHEmical industry water Reuse In a Sustainable Harbour) project starts at the port of Antwerp. Port of Antwerp-Bruges, VITO, essenscia, VMM and Antea Group will investigate whether industrial waste water from chemical companies in the port can be purified on a large scale and reused as process water. They are not doing this alone: 12 companies are joining in with the research project. By producing their own process water from waste water streams, the companies will reduce their water consumption and the industry can reduce risks around water shortages in the event of drought, while helping safeguard the drinking water supply to citizens.

Chemical companies Ashland, BASF, Bayer, Borealis, Envalior, Evonik, ExxonMobil, Ineos, Lanxess, 3M, Monument Chemical and TotalEnergies have at least one thing in common: water is essential to their operations. However, as the climate is changing, sufficient water is not always guaranteed. As part of the CHERISH2O project, they will be looking into long-term solutions to ensure a continuous water supply for both their own production process and drinking water supply by switching to circular water use.

As a first step, CHERISH2O will assess how much water companies need and how much waste water they currently discharge. It will then examine in which business cluster(s) joint reuse of waste water has (the most) added value. The study also aims to identify the costs, benefits and environmental impact of waste water reuse and will compare the technologies needed to purify the water. From this basic design, a pilot facility will be set up to test the cleaning of waste streams from different companies in practice. The study will also explore how certain substances in waste water can serve as raw materials for other processes. Finally, it will look at the legal framework and the business models that can be used to implement this on a large scale.

The project will cost approximately €730,000, to be divided between the project partners and participating companies and financially supported by Blue Deal funds from the Flemish government. Through CHERISH2O, steps are being taken to achieve the objective in the Flemish Climate Adaptation Plan to further prepare Flanders for the effects of climate change. Among other things, this plan aspires that by 2040, companies will completely recycle their water and they will use as little drinking and groundwater as possible.

This is the first time that the feasibility of decentralized circular water networks from industrial waste water will be assessed on such a large scale in a port environment.

Flemish Minister for the Environment, said, "Water is our greatest ally and one of our most precious resources. Therefore we must use it consciously and sparingly. We are doing that in Flanders with our Blue Deal: for the first time, science is at the centre of our water policy. I can only applaud the chemical sector in the port of Antwerp, one of the main pillars of our economy, putting its shoulder to the wheel. Because environmental shocks, such as water scarcity, are also economic shocks."

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said, "The impressive list of chemical companies at our port participating in this project proves once again that our port community wants to play a pioneering role on the road to greater sustainability. If these firms could replace drinking water in their production with treated waste water, it would be another big step in the right direction. It would make them more resilient to water stress at the same time too."

Bernard De Potter, administrator-general at the Flanders Environment Agency, said, "The Flanders Environment Agency is enthusiastic about the pioneering role the chemical industry at the port of Antwerp-Bruges is showing in exploring opportunities for waste water reuse. As a solutions-oriented partner, we are committed to fully supporting this important initiative in a climate-changing environment."

Ann Wurman, Director of essenscia Flanders, said, "H20 is the chemical formula that probably everyone knows. Water is also essential for production processes in chemistry: as a coolant, to generate steam, or as a raw material. Consequently, water conservation is a top priority for the chemical sector. Drinking water consumption in the sector has been reduced by a quarter over the past decade, but we remain committed to doing even better. Working together is the key to success. It is crucial that government, knowledge partners and industry join forces to make progress and create the right framework to support firms in their transition."

Leen Govaerts, VITO, Director of Water and Energy Transition, said, "Innovation along with industry and government is an important link in providing answers to the Flemish water challenges. As a research partner, VITO helps to look beyond individual interests and cleverly combine technology with a regional approach. This is how we contribute to the sustainable water supply and competitiveness of the chemical industry in Flanders."

Jan Parys, CEO of Antea Group Belgium, said, "The CHERISH20 project is an essential step towards sustainable water use in the port of Antwerp's chemical industry. Within Antea Group, we are using our knowledge and experience to develop the method for assessing the impact of combined discharges on watercourses. We are also contributing to the feasibility study for the circular reuse of waste water. Along with our partners, this project will help improve water quality and increase the sector's self-sufficiency."