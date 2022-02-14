MV Charlie delivered to dship; Fourth "Eco-friendly" Newbuild

dship Carriers took delivery of number four of four newbuilds, the MV Charlie, the latest generation eco-friendly F-500 vessel type. The quartet of new ships enhances dship's capabilities in the multi-purpose heavy lift market during a time when cargo slots are rare and the market is tight.

dship ordered the four eco-friendly F-500 multipurpose heavy lift vessels—MV Mick, MV Keith, MV Ronnie and MV Charlie—as part of its fleet

expansion program initiated back in 2018. All ships were developed to reduce fuel consumption while increasing stowage flexibility. The MV Charlie is equipped with two Liebherr cranes, featuring a lifting capacity of 250 metric tons (MT) each, and has a deadweight of 12,385 MT.

Equipped with a Becker Mewis Duct and a Becker Rudder, two devices utilizing energy-saving technology, MV Charlie is the company’s next step toward environmentally-friendlier shipping solutions supporting lower fuel demand. These consumption lowering devices consist of two elements mounted on the vessel in front of the propeller and an integrated fin system.

dship carrier’s fleet currently consists of various multi-purpose, heavy lift, tween deck vessels with around 12,500 DWAT and a combined crane capacity of up to 500 MT. This allows for a broad set of fully customizable services tailored to clients’ ocean chartering needs.

dship’s MV Charlie is equipped with two Liebherr cranes, featuring a lifting capacity of 250 MT each. Image courtesy dship Carriers