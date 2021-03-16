28847 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 16, 2021

Charity Golf Event to Benefit Mercy Ships

© somchai / Adobe Stock

Core Group Resources is hosting a charity golf event in support of Mercy Ships' volunteer crew fund, on March 29, in Katy, Texas, west of the Houston Energy Corridor.

The hosts are currently seeking additional teams, sponsors and donations to support the golf outing at the Falcon Point Golf Club, which will also include a barbecue, auction and raffles for golfers and non-golfers alike.

Mercy Ships is an international charity operating the world's largest nongovernmental hospital ships to provide humanitarian aid like free health care and community development projects in developing nations around the world, with a current focus on Africa.

"By donating to Mercy Ships volunteer crew fund today, you will become a valued partner—a crewmate!" said Mercy Ships' Miranda Strawbridge. "As a crewmate, you are helping make a lasting impact on the people of Africa, bringing even more hope and healing to the forgotten poor. The crew on Mercy Ships vessels keep our ships and the hospitals onboard operating. The crew’s efforts enable the medical crew to save more lives through surgical intervention and medical capacity building projects."

Click here for more information on the golf event and to see available sponsorship opportunities, including hole sponsors, closest to the pin sponsor, longest drive sponsor and drinks sponsor. Those looking to make a general crew donation can click here.

For further guidance on where you can donate and make an impact, contact Mercy Ships' Miranda Strawbridge.

Mercy Ships is a 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more about their work at mercyships.org.

