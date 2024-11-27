Change of leadership at TT Club’s Singapore Branch

International freight insurer, TT Club, announces the appointment of Kamel Tlili as Chief Executive of its Singapore branch as Yiah Soon Ng retires after leading Thomas Miller’s Singapore office since 2009.

After five years as Chief Executive for TT Club and having led Thomas Miller’s Singapore operations for 15 years, Yiah Soon (YS) Ng has announced his retirement. He is succeeded as Chief Executive by Kamel Tlili, TT Club’s Regional General Manager Asia Pacific, who took over the role in September.

Kamel was appointed Regional General Manager Asia Pacific 12 months ago and will now additionally act as CE Singapore Branch. He is well known in the marine mutual community, having previously spent 14 years at TT’s sister mutual, UK P&I Club, both as an Underwriting Director and Claims Director and six years leading British Marine’s P&I Underwriting division in Asia at QBE. During his first year at TT Club, he has advanced the Club’s reputation in South East Asia as a market leading provider of mutual insurance to the transport and logistics industry, with unparalleled loss prevention support for its membership.

Speaking of the appointment, Kevin King, TT Club CEO said, “In the brief time since returning to Thomas Miller, Kamel has already made great headway in expanding the Club’s reach in the Singapore and wider South East Asian markets, ensuring the Club’s Members and the broader insurance market know that TT is committed to providing unparalleled local support and coverage.”

YS joined Thomas Miller (S.E. Asia) Pty Ltd in 1997 as claims manager for both TT Club and UK P&I Club’s Singapore Branch. In 2009, YS was appointed as Chief Executive of the UK P&I Club Branch, before also being appointed as Chief Executive for the TT Club’s Singapore Branch in 2017. He has held the role of General Manager of the Thomas Miller Singapore office since 2009.

Kamel began his new role as Chief Executive, Singapore Branch on 1 September 2024.