Cavotec Inks Service Deal with Port of Salalah

May 14, 2024

(Photo: Cavotec)
(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec announced it has signed a new two-year agreement with Port of Salalah in Oman to perform service of its 32 installed MoorMaster vacuum mooring units.

Cavotec has already supported the port in its transition by equipping its berths with its MoorMaster automated mooring technology. With this new service agreement, Cavotec will contribute to Port of Salalah’s efficiency and throughput by minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous operation of essential equipment.

“We are very proud of this agreement,” commented Patrick Baudin, President of Services at Cavotec. “Port of Salalah not only puts operational excellence first - the assignment also means that we must perform our services and ensure reliability under challenging weather conditions. This is an important capability that further strengthens our competitiveness.”

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Got Propane?

U.S. National Maritime Strategy in the Spotlight @ MRS '24

Port of New Orleans CEO Brandy Christian to Step Down

Canada's Trudeau Urged to Head Off Port and Rail Strikes

