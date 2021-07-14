28890 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, July 15, 2021

July 14, 2021

Cavotec Bags Mooring System Orders in Sweden and Finland

(Photo: Cavotec)

(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec said it has received two major orders for its MoorMaster NxG automated mooring system, one in Sweden – the first order for MoorMaster in a market with considerable growth potential – and the other in neighboring Finland, where the technology is already established.

The two multi-unit systems will be installed at either end of a major passenger and vehicle ferry service, at the Port of Kapellskär in Sweden, owned by Port of Stockholm, and the Port of Naantali in Finland. The systems will moor and release Finnlines’ existing Ro/Pax ferries as well as two 235 meter-long Superstar Ro/Pax ferries currently under construction. The vessels will call at each port twice daily.

“This order is another sign of how what used to be a niche technology is becoming mainstream as ports around the world are looking for ways of making their operations safer, more efficient, and more sustainable,” said Mikael Norin, Cavotec CEO.

The MoorMaster systems will enable rapid turnaround times for the two vessels, making it possible for them to cruise slower at sea, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by up to 5,000 tonnes per year, Cavotec said. Each will replace conventional mooring lines with remote controlled vacuum pads.

Cavotec said it will manufacture, install and commission the systems, which are scheduled to enter service in 2023.

