Carrix Integrates Ceres Terminals into SSA Marine

Marine terminal operator Carrix on Tuesday announced the rebranding of Ceres Terminals as SSA Marine, following Carrix’s acquisition of the company.

The acquisition, originally announced in September 2023, expands SSA Marine’s global footprint as well as its ability to provide marine terminal operations and stevedoring services for container, breakbulk, cruise line, and auto customers throughout North America, particularly in the Gulf and Atlantic regions of the U.S.

“Adding Ceres’ extensive operations and tremendous employees to the SSA Marine family brings new efficiencies to bear for our marine terminal operations in North America,” said Uffe Ostergaard, CEO of Carrix. “Operating as one, unified brand will allow us to take advantage of the extensive combined industry experience and shared best practices of both companies in service to our customers.”

As a result of this integration, the Ceres brand will sunset, and all Ceres operations will take place under the SSA Marine brand.