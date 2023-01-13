CHS, Cargill JV to Export Grains via Houston Terminal

Agribusinesses CHS and Cargill plan to expand the scope of their joint venture, TEMCO, by adding the Cargill-owned export grain terminal in Houston, Texas. The addition of the Houston terminal will expand the joint venture’s export capabilities, providing shipping access for grains, oilseeds and byproducts through the port of Houston.

The Houston terminal is located approximately 40 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico via Galveston Bay. With six million bushels of storage and capacity for 350 rail cars, the facility handles up to 250 million bushels annually. The terminal receives both trucks and railcars with a variety of commodities for global export.

John Griffith, executive vice president of ag business for CHS, said “access to the Houston terminal provides additional options for area cooperatives and farmers to participate in the global marketplace, helping to advance CHS growth strategy for the region and open new opportunities for U.S. farmers.”

TEMCO currently operates three facilities in the Pacific Northwest: Portland, Ore.; Kalama, Wash.; and Tacoma, Wash. These three facilities distribute grain to global markets, primarily located in the Asia-Pacific region.