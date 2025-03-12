Subscribe
The Caravel Group acquires India's International Maritime Institute

March 12, 2025

The Caravel Group acquires the International Maritime Institute to foster the next generation of global maritime professionals. Credit: The Caravel Group
The Caravel Group acquires the International Maritime Institute to foster the next generation of global maritime professionals. Credit: The Caravel Group

Dr. Harry S. Banga and Mr. Angad Banga of The Caravel Group announced their acquisition of the International Maritime Institute (IMI), a maritime academy. 

In addition to its commitment to future seafarers, the Group will leverage IMI’s capabilities to strengthen the training available to its 28,000-strong global workforce, ensuring that present officers, crew members and onshore professionals remain at the forefront of industry advancements. This will include advanced simulator training, as well as specialized courses in alternative fuels, emissions reduction, and digital navigation. The Group will also expand leadership programs to support career progression from cadet training to senior command roles.

IMI will continue to develop future ship officers through its pre-sea training programs, while also introducing specialized courses in emerging maritime technologies, alternative fuels, and sustainability-driven operations. The institute will remain at the forefront of maritime education, ensuring cadets are prepared for the challenges of the modern shipping industry.


Dr. Harry S. Banga and Mr. Angad Banga of The Caravel Group announced their acquisition of the International Maritime Institute. Credit: The Caravel Group


