Canaveral Port Supports US Space Program

In remarks delivered to the National Space Club Florida Committee, Canaveral Port Authority CEO Capt. John Murray outlined the Port’s long-standing historical support of America’s space program in the Cape Canaveral area.

“Port Canaveral has been part of space operations since 1956. But, since the end of the shuttle program, we now see a uniquely different space enterprise,” Murray said. “The industry has evolved to include maritime components – support vessels and landing platforms – in at sea recovery operations. It is exciting and challenging at the same time, but we couldn’t be prouder to support.”

The Port has been working with commercial space companies for the better part of a decade, beginning with SpaceX which established operations at the Port in 2015.

SpaceX currently has eight vessels in its maritime fleet at Port Canaveral, and offload and recovery operations have recovered 69 boosters and 165 fairings in 2024. The Port has modified its two mobile harbor cranes to accommodate handling the Falcon 9 booster, with SpaceX utilizing the cranes on 180 days in 2024. Additionally, the Port has ordered a third mobile harbor crane, expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2025, with modifications to accommodate lifting space components.

Blue Origin LLC has been collaborating with the Port since 2018 and began leasing on-port facilities in 2022. The company currently has two vessels in its maritime fleet. Its planned offload and recovery operations at the Port required roadway modifications and wayfinding relocation to transport the New Glenn boosters from the Canaveral Cargo Terminal to their facility at Exploration Park. Blue Origin has acquired a special purpose crane and proprietary breakover equipment for its New Glenn booster recovery operation.

Murray noted that as other commercial space companies develop their launch capabilities, they could be looking to the Port to support their maritime recovery operations. As part of the long-term planning for future aerospace operations, Port Canaveral, along with federal and state government entities, participated in the Space Florida Wharf Study released in May 2024 that identified maritime options beyond the Port.

“The Port is a catalyst for success and a driver of economic prosperity, and our support for the space industry in Florida remains part of our mission. We look forward to our continued collaboration with our partners to ensure that the aerospace industry continues to play a vital role in our state,” Murray said.