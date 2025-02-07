Subscribe
Canada Invests Over $17M to Modernize Halifax Port Authority's Infrastructure

February 7, 2025

(Credit: Halifax Port Authority)
The government of Canada has allocated $17.4 million to accelerate the development of the infrastructure at the Halifax Port Authority, most of which will go to the roll out of Halifax – Hamburg green shipping corridor.

This investment is aimed at bolstering environmental sustainability and supply chain efficiency while actively supporting decarbonization efforts in the transportation sector and strengthening infrastructure resiliency.

Up to $15.7 million will go for the development of the Halifax – Hamburg green shipping corridor, under the Green Shipping Corridor Program. 

The funding will help cover the costs related to the preparation to host and potentially refuel alternative fuel-powered vessels, establishing a hydrogen production facility, electrifying port equipment to reduce emissions, as well as acquiring an electric rail locomotive and launching an incentive program to shift freight traffic from road to rail.

A further $1.7 million has been committed to for the Ship to Shore Crane Infrastructure project, which is expected to relieve supply chain congestion, expand terminal capacity, and increase speed and efficiency when servicing larger vessels at the Port of Halifax.

“Our ports are essential to global trade and to Canada’s economy. By investing in green shipping corridors, supply chain infrastructure, and clean technologies, we’re taking decisive action to reduce emissions. Together, we’re building a sustainable future for transportation, while supporting jobs and driving economic growth in Nova Scotia and beyond," said Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade.

Ports Government Update Coastal/Inland Infrastructure Decarbonization Green Ports

