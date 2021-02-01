28827 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 1, 2021

Callan Marine Wins Dredging Work at Port of Corpus Christi

(Photo: Callan Marine)

(Photo: Callan Marine)

Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine said it has been awarded the long-term contract for maintenance and new work dredging of the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Port of Corpus Christi is the third most profitable port in the United States and is the second-largest exporter of crude oil. The channel itself is 36-miles long, with 30+ ship berths serving the cargo, dry and liquid bulk, breakbulk, and wind energy industries.

Under its multi-year contract, Callan Marine will provide maintenance and new work dredging of the various docks at the port, spanning the dock locations along the LaQuinta Channel in Ingleside, Texas, and the ship channel itself in Corpus Christi, Texas, the company said, adding that the contract will commence this year.

“The Port of Corpus Christi is a vital piece of our waterway infrastructure and Callan Marine is honored to be a part of maintaining it,” said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “Keeping our nation’s waterways accessible and improving commerce is a priority for Callan, and we are proud to partner with this crucial port.”

Related News

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

Bahri Reports 153% Jump in Annual Growth

 (Image: SAAM)

SAAM Acquires 70% of Intertug

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int