Callan Marine Hires Harner as COO

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine said it has hired Greg L. Harner as its new chief operating officer.

A 36-year veteran of the construction and maritime industry, Harner brings experience in infrastructure development for deep-water seaports, port security, resort developments, marine terminals, cruise terminal facilities and commercial building projects within the U.S. and Caribbean.

Maxie McGuire, President of Callan Marine, said, “I have known Greg for more than 20 years, having worked together as young project managers, and knew when we launched our latest growth initiative that I wanted him on the team. We were fortunate enough to attract him and his extensive leadership and management talents, marine construction skills, and commitment to our vision and mission.”