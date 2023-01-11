Subscribe
Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

January 11, 2023

Marc Broussard (Photo: Callan Marine)
Marc Broussard (Photo: Callan Marine)

Galveston, Texas based dredging and marine construction company Callan Marine announced it has hired Marc Broussard as its new director of business development. 

The 25-year veteran brings to the role sales and marketing expertise in the maritime and energy sector, as well as international markets.

Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine, said, “We are confident [Broussard] will continue to foster our existing client relationships and build new ones in the dredging and marine construction sectors.”

