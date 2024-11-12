Subscribe
California Readying Funds for Zero Emission Projects

November 12, 2024

Source: California VW Trust
The California Volkswagen (VW) Zero-Emission Freight and Marine (ZEFM) Program Administrator is preparing to open a statewide solicitation offering up to $25 million to owners of cargo handling equipment, heavy-lift forklifts and marine vessels for zero-emissions projects:

• Repowering marine vessels, including ferries, tugboats, and towboats to zero-emission;

• Replacing heavy-lift forklifts (with a lift capacity of 8,001 lbs. or greater) with zero-emission alternatives; and

• Replacing cargo handling equipment with zero-emission alternatives.

The program is funded through the VW Mitigation Trust that provides California $423 million to mitigate the excess NOx emissions caused by illegal use of emissions testing defeat devices in VW diesel vehicles. California's VW Mitigation Trust’s funding advances low-emission vehicle and equipment deployment and accelerates the zero-emission transformation of transportation systems. More than 75% of the funds from this funding category are expected to benefit disadvantaged or low-income communities.

For the upcoming solicitation, marine vessel repower applications must include the status of their Zero-Emission and Advanced Technology (ZEAT) application with the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Projects without CARB approval for their ZEAT application may apply but will not be awarded until approval is received. Applicants are strongly encouraged to begin the ZEAT process (review can take 90 or more days) as soon as possible.

Workboats Ports Marine Equipment Decarbonization Green Ports

