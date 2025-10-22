Energy Traders Steer Shipping Toward Greener Horizons

The maritime industry is charting a new course toward decarbonization, yet this time round it is not only traditional shipowners at the helm. Major energy and commodity traders, whose shipping operations often carry large carbon footprints, are now investing in cleaner and more efficient shipping. With the International Maritime Organization (IMO) calling for a 40% reduction in shipping’s carbon intensity by 2030 from 2008 levels, these players are now deploying new methods to cut emissions at sea. Retrofitting old vessels or even order state-of-the-art tankers with clean fuel capacity, energy traders are emerging as unexpected champions of green shipping.

Take BGN International, for example. The Geneva-base private commodity trader recently begun modernizing its fleet by adding advanced gas carriers with an eye on emissions reduction. In 2023, the company took delivery of two Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) equipped with modern hull designs to minimize drag along with dual-fuel engines that can run on lower-carbon fuels. This year the firm, in partnership with UAE-based Al Seer Marine, welcomed a third new VLGC named Merak, which can carry ammonia cargo and operate on both traditional and alternative fuels. “This state-of-the-art vessel... underlines our commitment to contributing to industry-wide decarbonization efforts,” BGN CEO Rüya Bayegan said upon Merak’s delivery. The company now boasts one of the largest VLGC fleets in its sector. As a result, it now also has a range of carrier sizes that can operate in both underserved markets with undeveloped infrastructure, and modern markets with advanced ports. These appear to be a strong steps to align with IMO’s decarbonization goals.

Energy traders are also squeezing better performance out of existing vessels. Take Vitol, one of the world’s largest traders that operates a substantial shipping fleet. The Dutch-based company has been conducting an extensive retrofit program since 2022 to curb emissions from its vessels. Hulls are being cleared of biofouling and coated with high-end anti-fouling paint, and ships are being fitted with energy-saving devices like pre-swirl stators and propeller caps with fins to improve propulsion efficiency. These measures yield fuel savings of roughly 6% - a significant gain in an industry where incremental efficiency translates to big emissions and cost cuts. Vitol says its fleet is on track to meet the IMO’s 2030 emission-reduction target years ahead of schedule.

Traders are making bold bets on next-generation shipping technology. Trafigura, like BGN and others, is looking to ammonia as a zero carbon option to power ships in the future. In May 2025, Trafigura placed an order at Hyundai Mipo shipyard for four medium-sized gas carriers designed with dual-fuel engines that can run on ammonia. Each 190-meter vessel will be able to carry 45,000 cubic meters of liquefied gas and use ammonia as bunker fuel, with special systems to ensure safe handling of the corrosive, toxic fuel. This first-of-its-kind fleet won’t hit the water until 2028, but the company sees it as a critical step toward maritime decarbonization. “[This project] supports our commitments to decarbonising shipping and will help develop the global low-carbon ammonia bunkering infrastructure needed for zero-carbon shipping to become a reality,” says Andrea Olivi, Trafigura’s Head of Wet Freight. The initiative is part of a broader industry partnership that involves a host of maritime experts, engine makers, and port authorities to test and prove ammonia’s viability as a marine fuel.

The push by energy companies to reduce maritime emissions complements efforts by shipowners, shipbuilders, and regulators to do the same. Industry veterans observe that no single player can decarbonize shipping alone - it requires coordination across fuel suppliers, vessel operators, technologists, and financiers. Cross-industry collaboration will be key to shaping the future, as BGN’s shipping unit noted after a recent decarbonization forum. Indeed, many of these green vessel initiatives involve partnerships to properly reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions: BGN’s joint venture with Al Seer Marine, Gunvor’s with Solvang, and Trafigura’s multi-party ammonia fuel project all underscore the power of collaboration. Banks appear particularly excited about the growing trend. Middle Eastern lenders recently financed newbuild gas carriers, citing contribution to “sustainable development and innovation in the maritime sector” and its alignment with “decarbonization efforts in the marine industry”.

As global shipping navigates toward stricter carbon targets, the engagement of energy traders is a welcome tailwind. These companies are leveraging their deep financial networks and market knowledge to today’s fleet efficiency to piloting tomorrow’s fuel technologies. The result is a maritime ecosystem that is gradually but steadily trimming its carbon sails. By investing in greener ships and practices, energy firms are burnishing their sustainability credentials whilst also helping to propel the entire industry into an era of lower emissions and smarter shipping. The course is set for a lower carbon horizon.





About the author

Albert Laurent is a writer covering renewable energy policy, innovation, and the politics of the clean transition. His work explores how smarter regulation and market-based solutions can help accelerate the path to net zero. He has written several articles on his Medium blog.