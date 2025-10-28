Interferry Introduces Six New Board Directors and New President

Interferry, the global association representing the ferry industry, announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors. These new director appointments, approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Sorrento on October 6, reflect the diversity and global reach of the ferry industry.

The newly appointed directors, each approved for a four-year term, are:

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel , General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, and Interferry’s first African Director, is an experienced leader passionate about leveraging innovative solutions to connect communities and ensure environmental sustainability.

Guido Grimaldi , Corporate Commercial Director Short Sea Shipping, Grimaldi Group and currently also serving as President of the Association for Sustainable Intermodal Logistics (ALIS).

Morgan Mooney , CEO, San Juan Clipper/CNI Newco + Fire Island Marine Services, joins Interferry as third-generation maritime professional and active member of the American Passenger Vessel Association.

Mary Ann Pastrana , Executive VP, Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corporation and as such committed to transforming inter-island travel in the Philippines.

Katy Taylor , CEO, Wightlink, UK, is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in international passenger transport and customer strategy.

Mark Wilson, CEO, Bay Ferries Limited/Northumberland Bay Ferries Limited, a naval veteran with over 30 years of experience in the marine and maritime profession.

In addition to the new directors, Götz Becker of FRS was appointed new Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, the Board welcomed Mrs. Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co., Ltd., as the new President of Interferry for the next year, taking over from Guido Grimaldi.

Interferry extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the outgoing directors whose terms concluded at the AGM: Christopher “Chet” Pastrana and Emanuele Grimaldi, as well as outgoing Chair Tim Mooney. All have been highly valued members of the Board, providing outstanding dedication and commitment to the association and the industry.

Following the annual Interferry Conference in Sorrento in October 2025, Interferry now prepares for its 50th Anniversary Conference to be held in Bangkok in 2026.