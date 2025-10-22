Subscribe
Burger Boat Company Announces Promotion of Ron Cleveringa

October 22, 2025

Burger Boat Company announced the promotion of Ron Cleveringa to Senior Vice President - Product Portfolio Management, reporting to Rich Thompson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

In this newly defined role, Cleveringa will lead the development of Burger’s product development and design DNA across the company’s four business segments: custom yachts, commercial vessels, repair & refit, and military applications. He will be responsible for defining how Burger’s craftsmanship and innovation translates into each product line, ensuring that every vessel reflects the company’s identity and delivers a consistent customer experience.

A veteran of Burger Boat Company for more than 25 years and an industry professional for over 40 years, Cleveringa has long been recognized for his expertise and leadership within the marine community. He is an active participant in the global yachting industry, serving on the International Superyacht Society (ISS) Board of Directors, its Talent Pledge and Marketing Committees, and is an ISS Design and Leadership Awards Judge. Ron is also a member of the Lloyd’s Register Technical Committee, and the Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) Marketing Committee. In addition, Ron is an IYBA (International Yacht Brokers Association) Member and a Licensed Florida Yacht Broker.

“I’m honored to take on this new challenge and help guide the next chapter of Burger’s legacy,” said Cleveringa. “Our goal is to define and incorporate Burger’s brand DNA across all the segments we serve — to further develop the brand promise and experience that our customers have come to expect and enjoy on a regular basis.”

