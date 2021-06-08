BunkerPlanner App Added to Kognifai Marketplace

Kongsberg Digital announce it has signed a partnership agreement with BunkerMetric that will see the BunkerPlanner application added to the Kognifai Marketplace.

BunkerPlanner by BunkerMetric is a software tool supporting companies in buying bunker, choosing ports, volume and fuel grade for bunkering.

The software application can be integrated with contextualized data from vessel and fleet and will be available for all Vessel Insight subscribers through the Kognifai Marketplace from the June 8, 2021.

Eirik Næsje, Senior Vice President of Vessel Insight, Kongsberg Digital, said, “The BunkerPlanner application by BunkerMetric will benefit Vessel Insight subscribers with almost immediate effect by helping them choose the right bunker port, volume and grade. Bunker planning is a complex puzzle for shipowners, especially when navigating all operational, commercial and regulatory constraints. Having an application to incorporate these factors in the decision-making process can improve efficiency and reduce the risk of Vessel Insight subscribers making the wrong choice for bunkering.”

(Image: BunkerMetric)





BunkerMetric integrates with Kognifai and other relevant data sources, such as port call costs and the daily bunker market. Each vessel will receive a specific bunker plan based on the calculations made by the contextualized data from all relevant sources. BunkerMetric sends out a daily email with recommendations to the fleet showing vessels in priority for bunkering. Users can review plan details through web interface and access info on prices and run new scenarios at any time.

The BunkerMetric BunkerPlanner, models a vast number of recommendations where business rules are taken into consideration, such as commingling of fuels on board, time charter costs vs. costs for speeding up when inducing bunker ports, quarantine constraints, congestion in bunker ports, barge costs, port call costs and many others. By considering the details and a holistic view of costs, BunkerMetric can provide better and stronger recommendations.

Christian Plum, BunkerMetric CEO said, "We are excited that the combination of Kongsberg’s Vessel Insight’s wealth and accuracy of data and BunkerPlanner’s detailed calculations for bunker buyers will give direct and significant savings to our joint subscribers.

"The complexities of buying and burning bunkers are ever growing, with new rules and fuels as ECA Zones, 0.5% Sulphur limit and no-scrubber zones which have happened in the last few years. In the coming years we see EEXI, CII and wider adoption of new fuels types. Operators and bunker buyers navigating in this market need good tools as provided by BunkerPlanner, based on good data provided by Kongsberg."