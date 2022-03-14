GAC Bunker Fuels Opens New US Office

GAC Bunker Fuels has opened a new office in Westport, Conn. to help global customers decarbonize in American ports and beyond.

The office will be manned by liquefied natural gas (LNG), biofuel, low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) and marine gasoil (MGO) experts Maurice Lara and John Lindquist, and will be carbon neutral.

Beyond aligning with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, GAC Bunker Fuels has pledged zero oil-based bunker sales by January 1, 2030. On 1 September 2020, it stemmed the first marine LNG for a foreign-flagged vessel in the United States and is working with U.S.-based energy utility company Puget Sound Energy to establish LNG bunkering along the U.S. West Coast.

Maurice Lara, GAC Bunker Fuels Trading Manager for the Americas, said, “We want to help our customers decarbonize by offering alternative fuel and are uniquely positioned to do so due to our many established customer and supplier relationships. We are looking for biofuel specialists to join our expanding team to meet their growing needs.”

Joining the new Westport office are members from GAC North America’s team, who in partnership with GAC Bunker Fuels, are promoting their range of shipping services to customers in the Tri-State area with a specific focus on servicing the growing offshore wind sector along the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S.