Subscribe
Search

Bulk Shipping: Corn surges on technical buying, solid exports

December 6, 2024

(c) JR Slompo / Adobestock
(c) JR Slompo / Adobestock

U.S. corn futures climbed to a two-week high on Friday on technical buying and support from strong U.S. export sales, putting the market on pace for its strongest weekly advance in a month.

Soybeans followed corn higher, although forecasts for a record-breaking Brazilian harvest limited gains, while wheat futures were mixed.

Row crop futures have largely held within narrow trading ranges since mid-November as traders assessed crop weather in South America, Russia and other key production zones and gauged possible shifts to global trade following the U.S. presidential election.

"Corn is trying to lead the way higher. We had an outside reversal higher day yesterday, which is the most positive thing we've seen on the chart in some time," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group.

The bullish technical move featured actively traded March corn bouncing off of its 100-day moving average on Thursday and breaking through its 50-day average to close above the prior session's high. Follow-through buying on Friday took the contract to its highest since Nov. 21.

March corn was 4-1/2 cents higher at $4.39-1/2 per bushel by 11:40 a.m. CST (1740 GMT), on pace for a nearly 2% weekly advance.

Larger-than-expected export sales in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on Thursday helped to further support corn, Seifried said.

January soybeans were 1-1/4 cents higher at $9.95 a bushel and up about 0.5% in the week. CBOT March wheat WH25 was up 3/4 cent at $5.59 a bushel after earlier touching a one-week high, putting the market in position for a 2% weekly gain.

Wheat markets have been grappling this week with a poor start to the growing season in Russia.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Thursday that Russian winter crops are in poor condition and will need to be partially replaced by spring crops.

Ports Coastal/Inland Cargo Bulk Shipping Grain Carriers

Related Logistics News

San Antonio Terminal, Chile (c) STI and Oc2

San Antonio Terminal Int'l concession extended until 2030
Nigerdock Chairman and CEO, Maher and Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho. (c) Nigerdock

Snake Island Port inks 45-Year Concession with NPA

USDOT's Marad Awards $5 Million in Marine Highway Grants
The American Legend (c) American Cruise Lines

American Legend Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise
Ship Loading in Port of Oakland (c) Port of Oakland

Oakland Import Volumes Near Pre-Pandemic Level
Port of Bordeaux (c) helenedevun / Adobestock

Angry Farmers Block Bordeaux Port Access

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Bulk Shipping: Corn surges on technical buying, solid exports

Bulk Shipping: Corn surges on technical buying, solid exports

AET, SMF ink MoU to Strengthen Maritime Talent

AET, SMF ink MoU to Strengthen Maritime Talent

Svitzer enters Sao Luis Port, ramps up Brazil presence

Svitzer enters Sao Luis Port, ramps up Brazil presence

Port Authority-Led Supply Chain Panel Steers NY/NJ Seaport

Port Authority-Led Supply Chain Panel Steers NY/NJ Seaport

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Canada to enhance Arctic cooperation with United States, mentions Russia hazard
United States judge declines Boeing plea deal in fatal crashes
Thousands flee as Syrian rebels press on towards Homs