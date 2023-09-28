MPA Builds Stronger Ties with China

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has signed three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with regional maritime administrations and partners in China to advance collaboration on digitalization, decarbonization, talent development, and information exchange.

The MoUs were signed at the Port Authorities Roundtable 2023 hosted in Shanghai and at the sidelines of 3rd Global Sustainability Transport Forum in Beijing.

The MoU between MPA and the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission was signed on September 24, 2023 at the Port Authorities Roundtable 2023 by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, and Yu Fulin, Director General of Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission.

The MoU aims to strengthen port and maritime ties between two of the world’s largest ports to foster mutual learning through information exchange on port and shipping developments, maritime policies and regulations, as well as training and research. The MoU also aims to co-develop digitalization and decarbonization solutions for shipping and port development.

An MoU between MPA and Tianjin Port and Shipping Authority (TPSA) was signed on September 26, 2023 on the sidelines of 3rd Global Sustainability Transport Forum Teo and Wang Honghai, Director General of TPSA. MPA and TPSA will discuss issues relating to maritime digitalization and decarbonization; exchange information and experiences on development on shipping and regulatory framework, port developments, and maritime training; and facilitate maritime talent exchanges and collaborative opportunities in areas such as maritime research and development. Located in the Bohai Bay Rim Region, Tianjin Port is one of the largest ports in Northern China and one of the fastest growing Chinese ports in terms of annual container throughput.

MPA signed an MoU with the China Classification Society (CCS) on September 25, 2023 on the sidelines of Global Sustainability Transport Forum in Beijing at the CCS Conference of Green and Intelligent Technologies for a Sustainable Shipping Industry. The MoU was signed by Teo and Sun Feng, Chairman and President of CCS.

Under the MoU, MPA and CCS will explore collaborations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of zero or near-zero emission marine fuels and marine battery technology; co-innovate smart ships technologies with researchers, industry, and maritime startups through platforms such as PIER71™; and support the development of maritime talent and training through maritime scholarship program and internship opportunities. Headquartered in Beijing, CCS is a full member of the International Association of Classifications Societies with over 120 offices worldwide.



