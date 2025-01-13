Brig USA, Fluid Marine name Herndon President

Brig USA and Fluid Marine announced today that Carl Herndon was recently named company President.

Herndon will lead Brig USA’s recreational Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) division as well as Fluid Marine’s Patrol, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Swift Water Rescue (SWR) boat sales and production.

Herndon joins Brig and Fluid as the company expands its market reach, providing Brig recreational RHIBs via nationwide dealers and Fluid patrol boats to state, local and federal agencies, commercial clients and space recovery agencies across the US.

Herndon is an industry veteran with 30 years of experience and is best known for designing and manufacturing semi-custom production boats. Herndon has founded multiple successful businesses in various industries including boat manufacturing and boat dealerships. He was a major contributing factor in the success of several well-know boating manufacturers, including Streamline R, Jupiter Marine and Blackfin Yacht Corporation.

“I’m really excited to take on this new role, and support both Brig’s and Fluid’s continued growth” Herndon said. “For Fluid, making sure our police and firefighters are safe on the water, while they serve their communities, is a significant priority, and one I look forward to continuing.” Fluid’s boats range in size from 13’ to 36’, feature Hypalon tubes, law enforcement equipment, and are available via a variety of government contracting vehicles.

“We will continue to focus on the performance and quality with our boats,” Herndon said. “Our production vessels are built to a higher standard and designed to meet the needs of both the recreational and commercial markets.” Brig boats are available via dealers nationwide.