Subscribe
Search

Brig USA, Fluid Marine name Herndon President

January 13, 2025

Carl Herndon (c) Brig USA
Carl Herndon (c) Brig USA

Brig USA and Fluid Marine announced today that Carl Herndon was recently named company President.

Herndon will lead Brig USA’s recreational Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) division as well as Fluid Marine’s Patrol, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Swift Water Rescue (SWR) boat sales and production.

Herndon joins Brig and Fluid as the company expands its market reach, providing Brig recreational RHIBs via nationwide dealers and Fluid patrol boats to state, local and federal agencies, commercial clients and space recovery agencies across the US.

Herndon is an industry veteran with 30 years of experience and is best known for designing and manufacturing semi-custom production boats. Herndon has founded multiple successful businesses in various industries including boat manufacturing and boat dealerships. He was a major contributing factor in the success of several well-know boating manufacturers, including Streamline R, Jupiter Marine and Blackfin Yacht Corporation.

“I’m really excited to take on this new role, and support both Brig’s and Fluid’s continued growth” Herndon said. “For Fluid, making sure our police and firefighters are safe on the water, while they serve their communities, is a significant priority, and one I look forward to continuing.” Fluid’s boats range in size from 13’ to 36’, feature Hypalon tubes, law enforcement equipment, and are available via a variety of government contracting vehicles.

“We will continue to focus on the performance and quality with our boats,” Herndon said. “Our production vessels are built to a higher standard and designed to meet the needs of both the recreational and commercial markets.” Brig boats are available via dealers nationwide.

Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Boatbuilding Marine Equipiment

Related Logistics News

The LPD-30 Christening and Bottle-Breaking ceremony on January 11 2025. (c) HII

HII Christens Amphibious Vessel Harrisburg (LPD 30)
Tagos 25 (c) Fairbanks Morse

Fairbanks Morse wins POs from Austal USA
(c) AES Group

AES Acquires CWind from Inspirit Capital
(c) Andrii / Adobestock

US Port Labor Talks to Resume on Tuesday
(c) cactus image

Ship Brokers: EU's clean fuel rules 'Inflationary'
(c) Angelika Bentin / Adobestock

Green Technology & Alternative Fuel Uptake

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

EU naval force: Allegedly hijacked Chinese fishing vessel liberated

Port of New Orleans wins $1 Million EPA Grant

Port of New Orleans wins $1 Million EPA Grant

Dozens of tankers drop hook as US sanctions bite

Dozens of tankers drop hook as US sanctions bite

Capesize carries Baltic Index to One-month High

Capesize carries Baltic Index to One-month High

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Qantas delays South Africa flights due to risk from SpaceX rockets' re-entry
ISS backs 3 of 4 dissident director candidates in Air Products fight
Traffic falls in New york city City after $9 congestion cost presented