Brazilian Terminal Orders Three Mobile Harbor Cranes

Konecranes has won an order to deliver three of its new eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald cranes to Super Terminais Comercio e Industria Ltda (Super Terminais) in Brazil. The order, booked in June 2021, makes Super Terminais the first customer for the new cranes, and will help it sustainably meet growing demand for containers and general cargo in the Port of Manaus.

Super Terminais, a new customer for Konecranes, needs the extra lifting capacity to handle the megaships in use today at Manaus, an important commercial center and transport hub for the upper Amazon basin. The ESP.10 cranes are the largest models in the new Generation 6 portfolio and will be built on a new floating pier which can accommodate a recent influx of larger vessels coming down the Amazon River.

“Konecranes has been able to provide us with a specially tailored, holistic solution consisting of reliable, high-performance cranes that fit perfectly onto our unusual quay,” says Marcello Di Gregorio, Managing Director of Super Terminais. “This equipment will significantly expand our capacity and give opportunities for future growth and development. The choice of this equipment brought the perfect solution that goes in line with our philosophy of environmental preservation and sustainability, uniting productivity, technology and reliability.”

“We consulted closely with Super Terminais, and our new Generation 6 electric cranes overcame the special challenges that a hot climate and the floating pier presented us. This demonstrates the importance of a solid partnering relationship with customers and the flexibility of our equipment in a range of applications and working environments,” says Andreas Moeller, Senior Sales Manager, Mobile Harbor Cranes, for Konecranes Port Solutions.

The cranes will be connected to an external power supply on shore, to increase efficiency and fully comply with regional emission standards. Electric cranes provide comprehensive lifting solutions that support customers in helping them to move closer to their low-carbon targets. Konecranes calls this Ecolifting. You can read more on the new Generation 6 here.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.