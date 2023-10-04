Subscribe
Search

Rio Brasil Terminal Welcomes COSCO’s ESE2 Service

October 4, 2023

Anders Kjeldsen (left), ICTSI vice president and regional head for Latin America, with Heyue Ge, COSCO Shipping Lines deputy manager, during the inauguration of COSCO’s ESE2 service at Rio Brasil Terminal.
Anders Kjeldsen (left), ICTSI vice president and regional head for Latin America, with Heyue Ge, COSCO Shipping Lines deputy manager, during the inauguration of COSCO’s ESE2 service at Rio Brasil Terminal.

Rio Brasil Terminal (RBT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation at the Port of Rio de Janeiro, recently handled the inaugural call of COSCO Shipping Lines’ Europe – East Coast of South America (ESE2) service.

On September 15, the vessel Xin Nan Tong inaugurated the ESE2 service at RBT. The new service connects the Brazilian states of Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais to Europe, offering customers a stable weekly connection with very competitive transit times from the East Coast of South America to Europe. The ESE2 service is aimed at targeting refrigerated cargoes out of South America, and the consuming markets of Europe such as UK, Netherlands and Belgium.

The ESE2 service covers the following port rotation: Rotterdam (Netherlands) – London Gateway (UK) – Hamburg (Germany) – Antwerp (Belgium) – Lisbon (Portugal) – Algeciras (Spain) – Santos (Brazil) – Paranagua (Brazil) – Montevideo (Uruguay) – Buenos Aires (Argentina) – Itapoa (Brazil) – Paranagua – Santos – Rio De Janeiro (Brazil) – Algeciras – Rotterdam, with an expected total duration of 9 weeks.

The initial fleet will have 4,000-5,000 TEU ships.

Anders Kjeldsen, ICTSI senior vice president and regional head for Latin America, witnessed the inauguration of the service together with Heyue Ge, COSCO Shipping Lines deputy general manager. They were joined by RBT’s business partners, local government officers and stakeholder representatives from across the supply chain.

On the same occasion, RBT and COSCO signed a preliminary contract for the operation of CLIA Pouso Alegre – a logistics corridor in Minas Gerais covering empty container yards and bonded warehouses.

Ports South America Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

Source: DP World

DP World Puts Cars in Containers
Source: RightShip

RightShip Introduces PortRISK
(Photo: APM Terminals Mumbai)

APM Terminals Mumbai Inks Solar Power Purchase Deal
Source: ICTSI

Melbourne’s VICT Welcomes Largest Container Ship to Dock...
© Sascha Burkard / Adobe Stock

Europe’s Ports See First Signs of Business Leakage
© dbvirago / Adobe Stock

US West Coast Ports Gained Market Share After Labor Deal

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Sponsored

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

New Cranes and Deeper Draft Boost Efficiency at APM Terminals Liberia

New Cranes and Deeper Draft Boost Efficiency at APM Terminals Liberia

Port of Los Angeles Names Deputy Executive Director of Development

Port of Los Angeles Names Deputy Executive Director of Development

Rio Brasil Terminal Welcomes COSCO’s ESE2 Service

Rio Brasil Terminal Welcomes COSCO’s ESE2 Service

ECOsubsea raises $12m

ECOsubsea raises $12m

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News