Blue World, Tuco Marine to Develop Methanol Fuel Cell-powered Workboats

Blue World and Tuco have agreed to develop and demonstrate a flexible methanol fuel cell solution for electric workboats.

The Blue World methanol fuel cell technology is designed to provide a green alternative to the maritime industry and depending on boat type, the flexible fuel cell-powered solution can be used for auxiliary power or propulsion.

The methanol fuel cell system provides low maintenance, has zero SOx, NOx, and particle emission as well as a CO2 neutral operation. Tuco supplies ProZero series, a range of fast boats for professionals.

The collaboration between Blue World Technologies and Tuco has been established through the BlueDolphin project, in which Aalborg University is also a partner. The BlueDolphin is a development project for smaller vessels, e.g. workboats that will be powered by a fuel cell system running on liquid methanol. The project funding has been granted by EUPD to support the development and demonstration of methanol fuel cells in workboats.



