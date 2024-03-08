Subscribe
Blue Water Opens Project Logistics Office in Bremen

March 8, 2024

(Photo: Blue Water)
(Photo: Blue Water)

Denmark-headquartered transportation and logistics company Blue Water announced the opening of its new project logistics hub in Bremen, Germany, a move that targets regional growth and aims to help expand the company's energy, ports and projects division.

The Bremen-based team, which specializes in global project logistics, will work with Blue Water's network of more than 80 offices worldwide to provide logistics solutions. The newly assembled local team—headed by newly appointed General Manager of Blue Water Bremen, Cord Behr—brings substantial expertise in the regional transport and logistics sector, focusing on projects in various sectors, including industrial projects.

Anders Maul, Director EMEA & CIS - Energy, Ports & Projects at Blue Water, anticipates the expansion of services across Europe. "We want to expand our presence in Europe, not only to increase our regional visibility, but also to support our global expansion efforts. Our aim is to have a robust project structure in Germany, where many suppliers operate,” he said.

Logistics Europe

